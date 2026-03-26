Bhopal News: State Govt Clears Adampur Legacy Waste Project; Project Targets Disposal Of 7.5 Lakh Metric Tonnes Of Waste By December 5

MP News: State Govt Clears Adampur Legacy Waste Project; Project Targets Disposal Of 7.5 Lakh Metric Tonnes Of Waste By December 5 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long-pending Adampur legacy waste disposal project moved forward after receiving approval from the state government on Thursday.

Later in the evening, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to Saurashtra Company to undertake the work.

The development comes three days after BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain sent the project file along with a detailed note to the state government for approval.

Earlier, the proposal had been placed before the Mayor-in-Council (MiC), but it failed to secure approval. It was subsequently presented at the municipal council meeting on March 23.

However, the council also refrained from approving the proposal and instead authorised the commissioner to take a final decision.

The project involves disposal of around 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste lying at the Adampur Chhawani dumpsite by Dec 5. The BMC had floated a tender worth Rs 33 crore for the project, but Saurashtra Company quoted Rs 55 crore, around 67% higher than the estimated cost. Due to the higher bid, the proposal required additional approvals.

Despite multiple discussions, neither the MiC nor the council approved the tender. BMC Chairman Kishan Suryvanshi suggested that the commissioner take a decision on the matter.

Following this, the file was sent to the state government on March 24. The government granted approval and authorised the commissioner to proceed. Acting promptly, the LoI was issued to the contractor.

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said that the next step will involve the company submitting bank guarantees and other required documents, after which work on clearing the legacy waste is expected to begin soon.