 MP News: MiC Returns Legacy Waste Disposal Proposal, Seeks Detailed Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: MiC Returns Legacy Waste Disposal Proposal, Seeks Detailed Report

MP News: MiC Returns Legacy Waste Disposal Proposal, Seeks Detailed Report

Bhopal: The Mayor-in-Council of Bhopal Municipal Corporation has returned a ₹55 crore proposal for clearing legacy waste at the Adampur garbage pit, questioning the rise from the original ₹33 crore estimate. Members sought a detailed report before reconsideration. Around 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of waste has accumulated at the site, with another meeting scheduled in four days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mayor-in-Council (MIC) of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) returned a proposal to award a legacy waste removal project worth Rs. 55 crore, raising objections that the tender was originally estimated at Rs. 33 crore.

The issue dominated the MiC meeting held at the ISBT office on Thursday afternoon, which concluded without passing any resolution.

During the nearly hour-long meeting, the MiC members questioned why the project cost had increased from Rs. 33 crore to Rs. 55 crore. They expressed concern over awarding the contract at a significantly higher rate and asked the officials to submit a detailed report before reconsidering the proposal.

MiC member Manoj Rathore said the Adampur garbage pit case was already pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court, making it necessary for officials to present a comprehensive report.

Following the discussion, the council decided to return the proposal and seek clarification.

According to sources, another MiC meeting has been scheduled in four days, in which the officials are expected to present a detailed report on the Adampur legacy waste project.

6.5L MT legacy waste

Around 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has accumulated at the Adampur Cantonment garbage pit. The municipal corporation had recently floated a tender for clearing the waste and Saurashtra Company quoted Rs. 55 crore for the project based on previous experience. According to officials, the company would be required to completely clear the quarry within one year.

Corporation officials believe that if work begins on time, nearly 70 80% of the accumulated waste could be cleared within the given period.

Previous contract terminated

Earlier, the municipal corporation had awarded a similar project to an Indore-based company. However, the contract was terminated about a year ago after the company failed to deliver the expected results.

Read Also
MP News: Youth Drowns At Bargi Dam While Bathing With Friends During Holi Celebrations In Jabalpur;...
article-image

Reference to Bhanpur dump site

Officials also cited the remediation of the Bhanpur dump site, which was handled by the Saurashtra Company. The nearly 40-year-old dumping ground was scientifically treated, with about 7.23 lakh metric tonnes of waste processed. The project cost around Rs. 52 crore and led to the reclamation of 21 acres of land, out of which 16 acres was developed as green space.

Follow us on