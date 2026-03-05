MP News: MiC Returns Legacy Waste Disposal Proposal, Seeks Detailed Report

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mayor-in-Council (MIC) of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) returned a proposal to award a legacy waste removal project worth Rs. 55 crore, raising objections that the tender was originally estimated at Rs. 33 crore.

The issue dominated the MiC meeting held at the ISBT office on Thursday afternoon, which concluded without passing any resolution.

During the nearly hour-long meeting, the MiC members questioned why the project cost had increased from Rs. 33 crore to Rs. 55 crore. They expressed concern over awarding the contract at a significantly higher rate and asked the officials to submit a detailed report before reconsidering the proposal.

MiC member Manoj Rathore said the Adampur garbage pit case was already pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court, making it necessary for officials to present a comprehensive report.

Following the discussion, the council decided to return the proposal and seek clarification.

According to sources, another MiC meeting has been scheduled in four days, in which the officials are expected to present a detailed report on the Adampur legacy waste project.

6.5L MT legacy waste

Around 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has accumulated at the Adampur Cantonment garbage pit. The municipal corporation had recently floated a tender for clearing the waste and Saurashtra Company quoted Rs. 55 crore for the project based on previous experience. According to officials, the company would be required to completely clear the quarry within one year.

Corporation officials believe that if work begins on time, nearly 70 80% of the accumulated waste could be cleared within the given period.

Previous contract terminated

Earlier, the municipal corporation had awarded a similar project to an Indore-based company. However, the contract was terminated about a year ago after the company failed to deliver the expected results.

Reference to Bhanpur dump site

Officials also cited the remediation of the Bhanpur dump site, which was handled by the Saurashtra Company. The nearly 40-year-old dumping ground was scientifically treated, with about 7.23 lakh metric tonnes of waste processed. The project cost around Rs. 52 crore and led to the reclamation of 21 acres of land, out of which 16 acres was developed as green space.