MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Rolls Out Youth Internship Scheme For Good Governance; Over 48K Youths To Be Hired Across Blocks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet has given nod to roll down CM Young Intern for Good Governance scheme on Tuesday. Under this, 15 youths will be selected in every block.

They will assess the impact of various schemes and will do data collection of different schemes to know what the impact of the scheme is and what hurdles it is facing.

The youths will be hired on a one-year contract basis and they will get an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month. The scheme is meant for three years and overall 48,700 youths will be hired.

MSME Minister Chetanya Kasyap gave the aforesaid details during the cabinet briefing at Mantralaya on Tuesday. He said that only local youths will be hired under the scheme. This will provide them a chance to understand things at the grassroots level.

He further said that the selected youths will help in assessing the implementation of various government schemes at the ground level. They will collect data related to different schemes and provide feedback regarding their effectiveness and the problems being faced during their implementation.

The minister said that the initiative aims to strengthen good governance by involving young people in the process of monitoring government schemes. Through this scheme, the government wants to understand the real impact of welfare programmes in different areas and also identify the challenges faced during their execution.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis will do the monitoring of the scheme. The institute will oversee the work of the interns and ensure proper implementation of the programme across the state.

A sum of Rs 170 crore has been provisioned for the operation of the scheme for three years. The government believes that the initiative will not only help in improving the delivery of schemes but will also provide an opportunity for young people to gain experience in governance and public administration.

On being asked whether the supply of cooking gas or fuel is going to get strained in the wake of the war between Iran and Israel involving United States, MSME Minister Chetanya Kasyap said that there is adequate stock at petroleum stations. He added that the Centre has taken some decisions regarding commercial gas cylinders to ensure proper supply.