MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Performs Weapon Stunts During Rang Panchami ‘Gair’ Procession In Ujjain-- VIDEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed traditional weapon stunts during the celebrations of Rang Panchami in Ujjain on Sunday.

The Chief Minister took part in the famous ‘Gair’ procession and showcased his skills with traditional weapons, including a sword.

A video of the moment has surfaced on social media. In the video, Mohan Yadav can be seen performing weapon stunts with a sword while people watch from around the area. A large crowd had gathered to witness the performance, while barricades and security personnel were present to manage the crowd and maintain order during the procession.

The event took place near the well-known Mahakaleshwar Temple, where a large number of devotees and residents had gathered to witness the colorful celebrations. Rang Panchami is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Ujjain, and the ‘Gair’ procession is one of the main highlights of the festival.

During the procession, Mohan Yadav was seen wielding a sword and performing traditional weapon moves. The crowd present at the event cheered as he displayed the stunts. Several people recorded the moment on their phones, and the videos soon spread widely on social media.

Apart from performing the stunts, the Chief Minister also took part in the ritual worship of weapons used by local akhadas, or traditional wrestling groups. The worship of weapons is an important ritual during the festival and is believed to symbolise strength and tradition.

Yadav also joined the residents in celebrating the festival by playing with colors and gulal. He greeted people and shared the festive spirit with the crowd gathered near the temple area. He also participated in the ‘Shri Krishna Sudama Rangotsav’, a cultural program organised as part of the Rang Panchami celebrations.

Thousands of people took part in the celebrations, filling the streets with colors, music and festive energy. People danced, applied gulal to each other and enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere around the temple.

Rang Panchami is widely celebrated across Madhya Pradesh, but the celebrations in Ujjain are especially famous because of the traditional ‘Gair’ procession and the cultural activities linked with it.