Indore News: Rajwada Cleared Within An Hour After Rang Panchami Gair; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Oversees Clean-Up | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation’s sanitation team reached Rajwada with necessary resources to carry out cleaning right after the traditional Rang Panchami Gair procession.

After the procession, the entire route, including the Rajwada area, was cleaned within one hour. Lakhs of people took part in the celebrations, during which large amounts of colours, gulal and water were used.

Soon after the procession ended, the Indore Municipal Corporation launched a special clean-up drive with more than 400 sanitation workers and several machines.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal also remained present to monitor the operation.

Earlier in the day, lakhs of residents and visitors took part in Indore’s historic Rangpanchami Ger with great enthusiasm. Vehicles sprayed colours, gulal and water along the procession route, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere across the city.

To ensure quick cleaning after the celebrations, the Indore Municipal Corporation had deployed extensive resources in advance. The arrangements included 10 sweeping machines, 7 dumpers, 6 JCBs, 3 long-hauling vehicles, 3 tractors, 30 open vehicles and 20 jet pressure machines, along with a team of more than 400 sanitation workers.

Notably, Gair, the colourful procession began from Tori Corner Square, moved towards Rajwada, and later returned to its designated endpoint.

The traditional procession completed 78 years in 2026. It still maintains its historic identity despite changes in its scale and style over time.

The district and police administration made all necessary preparations to ensure a safe and smooth event.

Gair 2025

During the 2025 Rang Panchami Gair procession, over 1 lakh women participated, marking an unprecedented turnout.

To ensure safety, more than 4k police personnel were deployed along the route. Women from neighbouring states and cities joined the celebrations alongside men, creating a vibrant, inclusive and well-organised event.

2025: Massive clean-up drive restores Rajwada within 2 hours

In 2025 also, Indore lived up to its reputation as India’s cleanest city, as the Rajwada area was restored to a spotless condition within 2 hours after the Rang Panchami Gair procession.

The Indore Municipal Corporation launched a massive clean-up drive with over 400 sanitation workers, along with sweeping machines, JCBs, jet pressure tankers and dumpers to quickly clear the streets.