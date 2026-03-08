Indore News: City Gears Up For Grand Rangpanchami Ger Procession; Security Tightened-- VIDEO

Indore News: City Gears Up For Date With Colours, Culture | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is all set to celebrate the vibrant festival of Rangpanchami on Sunday with its iconic traditional Ger procession.

The colourful procession will begin from Tori Corner Square, move towards Rajwada and return to its designated endpoint.

The ger (traditional procession) of Rang Panchami at Tori Corner will complete 78 years this year, retaining its historic identity even as its scale and style have evolved over time.

The district and police administration have completed all necessary preparations to ensure the event is conducted smoothly and safely.

Water supply, crowd management and CCTV surveillance

The municipal body ensured sufficient drinking water availability along the entire route, including through the deployment of tankers. Key points are barricaded for effective crowd management.

CCTV cameras are installed at strategic locations with continuous monitoring from a central control room throughout the event.

Unnecessary cables removed

Earlier, the Municipal Commissioner, Kshitij Singhal directed officials to coordinate with the electricity department to identify and remove all redundant and dangling cables along the ger route to eliminate overhead hazards during the procession.

Heavy vehicles restricted

To ensure smooth traffic movement, the traffic police have issued an advisory restricting the entry of heavy vehicles in the city from 6 am to 11. The ban will be enforced at identified no-entry points, major markets and busy roads, including Anaj Mandi, Jawahar Marg and Subhash Marg, where loading and unloading activities usually take place.

Meanwhile, the entry of all types of vehicles will remain completely prohibited in several areas, including Rajwada and Jawahar Marg, from 6 am until the Ger procession concludes. The restriction will apply to two-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses and loading vehicles. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed in the restricted zones.