MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Launches ₹62 Crore Development Works At Farmer Conference In Datia

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated development works worth more than ₹62 crore during a farmer conference held in Bhander in Datia district on Tuesday.

The programme was organised to honour farmers and highlight their important role in the state’s development.

Several development projects were launched by Yadav during the event, which aimed at improving infrastructure and public facilities in the region.

Exhibition by differemt government departments were set up, to display the schemes and initiatives related to agriculture, rural development and welfare programs.

Farmers and visitors were informed about various government schemes and the benefits available to them.

अन्नदाता का सम्मान,

मध्यप्रदेश की पहचान...



आज भांडेर, दतिया में आयोजित किसान सम्मेलन में ₹62 करोड़ से अधिक के विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण व भूमि-पूजन करूँगा। pic.twitter.com/yzJ7a9OvE2 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 24, 2026

Several public welfare schemes benefits were also distributed to eligible beneficiaries during the event.

A large number of farmers from nearby villages attended the conference and took part in the program with enthusiasm.

The event highlighted the government’s focus on supporting farmers and strengthening agricultural development in the state.

CM Yadav addressed the public gathering and assured overall development of farmers, youth and women. He urged farmers not to burn crop residue and asked them to use modern farming methods like the super seeder to protect the environment and maintain soil fertility.

Among the major projects announced were a science building and canteen at PG College Datia, Sandipani Excellence School in Bhander, Tatarpur Stadium, a new office building at the police line, and rest houses near Pandokhar Dham and Ramgarh Mata Temple.

Under the Mata Ratangarh scheme, a travellers’ rest house will also be built. In addition, foundation stones were laid for two new works worth over ₹7 crore, including an electricity substation at Ratangarh Mata Temple and a hostel building in Bhander.