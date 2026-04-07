MP News: Cabinet Approves Ujjain Airport Project, Raise SC Students’ Stipend; Wheat Procurement To Begin From April 9

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has decided to procure wheat from April 9 instead of the previous date of April 10.

The wheat of small farmers will be procured first, after which wheat of medium and big farmers will be purchased. Necessary arrangements of gunny bags have been made by the government.

This was informed by MSME minister Chetanya Kasyap during the cabinet briefing at the Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Along with this, the government will also procure gram and masoor. Around 25 percent of the production of gram will be procured, while masoor will be procured in a 100 percent manner. The mandi fee will be waived for gram and masoor sales.

For land acquisition for the proposed airport in Ujjain, Rs 590 crore has been sanctioned. The Centre will carry out the construction of the airport. A total of 437.5 acres of land will be acquired by the government. The airport will be developed under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

The cabinet also approved the proposal to continue eight schemes of the commercial tax department.

The monthly amount given to Scheduled Caste students preparing for competitive exams in Delhi under the Chatra Grah Yojana has been increased. Under the scheme, 50 postgraduate students will receive Rs 10,000 per month instead of Rs 2,000. Similarly, graduate students from the Scheduled Caste category will also receive Rs 10,000 per month instead of Rs 2,000.

Giving details of the informal discussion held before the cabinet meeting, minister Chetanya Kasyap said that the government has decided to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti from April 8 to April 14 in all districts. The main programme will be held in Bhind.