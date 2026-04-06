MP News: Bhoomi Pujan Held For BJP District Office In Neemuch Amid Foundation Day Celebration, CM Mohan Yadav Attends Virtually |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the BJP’s 47th Foundation Day, a bhoomi pujan for the new BJP district office building was held here on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state president Hemant Khandelwal attended the ceremony virtually.

The new office will be constructed at Bungalow No 60 on Dr Laxminarayan Pandey Marg, spanning 11,000 square feet on a 20,000 square foot plot. The estimated construction cost is Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore, incorporating modern meeting halls, conference rooms and elevator facilities. Construction is targeted for completion by April 6, 2027.

State president Hemant Khandelwal announced a goal to establish modern offices across all 62 districts before the next Foundation Day.

State treasurer Akhilesh Jain, MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, BJP district president Vandana Khandelwal, MLA Omprakash Saklecha, MLA Aniruddha Madhav Maru and several other senior party representatives were present.

New office in Manawar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performed bhoomi pujan ceremony for its new Dhar Rural district office in Manawar on the occasion of the BJP’s 47th foundation day. The ceremony was held near Hotel Hari Vilas on Manawar–Singhana Road with the participation of party leaders, saints and workers.

The programme began with flag hoisting, garlanding of portraits of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and Bharat Mata, followed by lamp lighting and the singing of Vande Mataram.

The event was connected live through video conference from Bhopal, where senior leaders addressed gatherings across multiple districts.

Dhar Rural BJP District President Chanchal Patidar described the new office as a “temple for party workers” and called it a matter of pride for the district. Several senior leaders and saints attended the ceremony, while party workers participated in large numbers.

Senior workers were also honoured during the event.