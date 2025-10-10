 MP News: Brother Shot Dead By His Own Sibling In Shivpuri, Accused Frames Other Family Members To Mislead Police
Authorities said the case highlights how thorough investigation and technical evidence can help solve even the most deceptive crimes.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
Representative image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A brother was shot dead by his own sibling after a long-standing family dispute over property and personal issues in Shivpuri.

He killed his brother with the intention of taking revenge and misleading the police by blaming other family members for the crime.

But, police investigation revealed that he, along with his accomplices had planned and carried out the crime.

Initially, the accused, Virendra Koli had accused five other people of the murder, but police investigation revealed that he, along with his accomplices Trilok Rawat and Rahul Rawat, had planned and carried out the crime.

According to police, the accused gave Rajkishore Koli alcohol and took him to a deserted location, where he was shot.

To avoid suspicion and mislead the authorities, Virendra also shot himself in the leg and named five other people in the police report.

During the investigation, police became suspicious of Virendra’s behavior. Technical evidence and detailed questioning confirmed that he and his two accomplices were responsible for the murder.

Virendra told the police that his brother was addicted to alcohol and gambling and had sold family property, which often caused arguments between them.

Police have arrested Virendra Koli and Trilok Rawat and seized a .315 bore gun, two motorcycles, and a mobile phone used in the crime.

The investigation was led by Narwar Police Station In-Charge Vinay Yadav and the Magaroni Police Outpost team, who successfully uncovered the truth behind the murder.

Authorities said the case highlights how thorough investigation and technical evidence can help solve even the most deceptive crimes.

