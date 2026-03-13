MP News: Brake Binding Causes Smoke In Jabalpur–Rewa Express Coach Near Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Brake binding triggers smoke from a coach of the Jabalpur-Rewa Express in Madhya Pradesh's Satna on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 11:00 AM, just as the train arrived at the Unchehara station. Upon noticing smoke rising from the coach, passengers immediately alerted the railway staff.

Acting swiftly upon receiving this information, railway employees took immediate action and safely evacuated all passengers onto the platform. Subsequently, railway officials and technical staff present at the station arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Smoke Caused by Brake Binding

Preliminary investigations revealed that the smoke was being generated due to "brake binding"—a condition where the brakes get jammed—in the wheels of the coach.

Railway technical staff immediately examined the coach and took necessary steps to bring the situation under control. As a safety measure, a thorough inspection of the entire coach and its braking system was carried out to ensure that there was no further risk before the train was allowed to proceed.

Fortunately, no passengers sustained any injuries during this incident, and everyone remained safe. Following the inspection by the technical team, the train was cleared to resume its journey.

After halting at Unchehara station for approximately 36 minutes, the train departed for the next station.

Railway officials said that although the issue was minor and controlled in time, a detailed inquiry will be conducted to determine the exact cause and prevent such incidents in the future.