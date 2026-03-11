 MP News: BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal’s Daughter Passes Away
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
MP News: BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal’s Daughter Passes Away | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The daughter of BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal, Surbhi Khandelwal, passed away after prolonged illness on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Surbhi was a special child and had been suffering from illness for a long time.

Her condition deteriorated after routine physiotherapy, and she passed away at 12pm. Soon after getting information about the death of his daughter, Khandelwal rushed to Betul.

The last rites of Surbhi were performed in the evening. A large number of people, including public representatives and eminent citizens, were present during the last rites.

Because of illness, Surbhi was weak and suffered from a massive cardiac arrest, which led to her death.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and other politicians mourned her death.

