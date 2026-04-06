 MP News: BJP Spokespersons Should Give Befitting Reply To Congress Narrative, Says CM Mohan Yadav
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MP News: BJP Spokespersons Should Give Befitting Reply To Congress Narrative, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged BJP spokespersons to counter the Congress’s negative narrative on wheat procurement. Addressing the party’s media cell, he said procurement will begin April 10 due to shortages of gunny and plastic bags caused by the Gulf War. State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal emphasized that spokespersons must effectively project the party and government’s achievements.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 06, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
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MP News: BJP Spokespersons Should Give Befitting Reply To Congress Narrative, Says CM Mohan Yadav | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav asked BJP spokespersons to give a befitting reply to the Congress party, which is setting a negative narrative over the wheat purchase issue.

He was addressing a meeting of the BJP media cell at the party office here on Monday. He said party spokespersons should inform masses that wheat procurement would begin on April 10 due to shortage of gunny and plastic bags caused by the Gulf War.

He added that there was bumper agricultural production in the state and godowns were packed with agricultural produce. State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal said spokespersons were the face of the party and their statements were considered official.

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“They have the responsibility of projecting the party and government’s achievements to the masses in an impressive manner,” he added. Khandelwal cautioned that spokespersons’ language should be balanced but effective. BJP media incharge Ashish Agrawal asked media team to work with discipline and coordination.

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