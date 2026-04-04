Bhopal News: Government Making Excuse To Delay Wheat Procurement, Says Congress State President Jitu Patwari | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari alleged that the government was using the ongoing war in West Asia as an excuse to delay wheat procurement. He claimed that the state government had failed to arrange an adequate number of gunny bags required for procurement.

Talking to the media, he lashed out at the state government over the farmers' issue and termed Kisan Kalyan Varsh as Kisan Shoshan Varsh. He claimed that under the Jute Act, the state government must submit its requirements and make an advance payment to the Centre on time.

He said, "This shortage of gunny bags is not due to war or any external factor but is a direct result of the government's inaction and negligence."

No shortage of bags, procurement from April 10

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput said that the Central Government provided an additional 50,000 jute bags for Madhya Pradesh. Arrangements for HDPE and PP bags, along with single-use bags, have also been made. He said sufficient gunny bags would be available before the start of procurement.

He announced that a record 19.04 lakh farmers were registered this year for procurement at minimum support price (MSP), which is 3.60 lakh more than last year.

He added that the procurement would begin on April 10, 2026, in Dewas, Mandsaur, Bhopal, and Narmadapuram division and in the remaining divisions on April 15, 2026.