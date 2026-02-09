MP News: Biker & Friends Stab Furniture Trader To Death After Argument Over His Car Dent In Jabalpur

MP News: Minor Crash Turns Fatal; Furniture Trader Stabbed To Death By Armed Mob in Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A furniture trader was allegedly stabbed to death after a minor dispute following a car-bike collision in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The incident happened Sunday night around 11pm, near Gokulpur Bridge in the Ranjhi police station area, where nearly half a dozen armed criminals attacked him. The argument started after a biker collided with the car, damaging the vehicl's bonnet.

Victim returning from marriage

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Ekansh Sahu, a furniture trader, and a resident of the area near the vegetable market in the Adhartal police station area, in Jabalpur.

Sahu had gone to attend a wedding ceremony in the Gokulpur area in his Creta car. A motorcyclist collided with his Creta car while he was turning, damaging the bonnet. This agitated Sahu, and he landed into an argument with the bike rider. The argument escalated and the the biker started threatening the Sahu.

Accused calls five friends to attack Sahu

He even dialled his friends, informed them about the situation and called them to the site. The armed mob arrived shortly and attacked Sahu. The brutally thrashed him and stabbed him multiple times with a sharp object.

Sahu, bleeding profusely, fell unconsious on the ground. The accused fled the spot on their motorcyles.

Locals informed the police. A team of cops reached the spot. Ekash was rushed to the district hospital. After being treated for overnight, he succumbed to deep injuries on Monday morning.

A murder case was registered against the six accused youths and police have started a search to nab them. They have handed over the deceased's body to his family for final rituals.

The deceased's family and acquaintances have demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

Further investiagtion is underway.