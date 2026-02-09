 Indore News: Indore Physiotherapist Earns National Recognition For Service
Mahima KesharwaniUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Indore Physiotherapist Earns National Recognition For Service

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the disciplined corridors of military rehabilitation and the quiet resilience of civilian recovery, Dr Rohit Maheshwari has built a legacy defined by service, science and compassion.

A pioneer from Madhya Pradesh’s first physiotherapy batch of 1997, he specialized in neuro-physiotherapy and pursued global expertise through advanced training in Sweden, Australia and Italy.

With over 25 years of clinical experience, his work has extended beyond routine treatment into life-altering rehabilitation. Since 2016, he has served as consultant physiotherapist to officers at Army War College and MCTE, Mhow, restoring mobility and confidence to personnel facing complex neurological and musculoskeletal challenges.

Recognition followed impact. He became the first physiotherapist in the country to receive the Chief of Army Staff’s Commendation medal in March 2025. Earlier, he was honoured with the Sword of Honour in 2024 and Commandant’s Medal in 2017 — rare acknowledgements for a civilian specialist serving defence forces.

Today, his clinic in Pipliyahana, a prominent residential locality of Indore, continues that mission at the community level, offering advanced neuro and manual therapy interventions. For many patients, recovery begins where despair ends — in the steady, precise hands of a healer who chose service over spotlight.

