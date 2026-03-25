MP News: Bhind’s 21-Year-Old Forensic Science Student Found Dead In Scotland; Police Claim Suicide, Family Denies |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old student from a farmer family of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind died under suspicious circumstances in Scotland, as reported on Wednesday.

The deceased student was identified as Sanskar Shrivastava, who was pursuing an MSc in Forensic Science at the University of Stirling, Scotland. It is said he was extremely talented in his studies and worked hard for his bright future.

Scottish police claims suicide, family denies

According to the family, the Scottish police informed the Indian embassy that the student had committed suicide. However, the deceased’s father, Kuldeep Shrivastava, and mother, Neelam Shrivastava, do not agree with this claim.

They said Sanskar could not have taken such a step, making the case suspicious and raising the possibility of foul play.

The family added that Sanskar had been performing consistently well in his studies. He also worked a part-time job, earning around ₹90k per month, leaving no apparent reason for suicide.

Sanskar’s mother Neelam Shrivastava said she had spoken to her son over a video call before the incident. During the conversation, he mentioned that he would come home soon and appeared completely normal.

She said her son was mentally strong and could not have taken such a step, expressing concern that something untoward may have happened to him. The family’s situation remains extremely sensitive.

Sanskar Shrivastava was the only support for his parents. His father, Kuldeep Shrivastava, has been blind for the past 7 years and is unable to see. The son’s death has completely devastated the family.

The family has appealed to the Government of India to intervene and conduct a fair and high-level investigation. They have also requested the administration to carry out a re-postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

The death has left the family devastated and the entire region in mourning.