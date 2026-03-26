MP News: ‘Betiya Hai To Kal Hai’ Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hosts 'Kanya Bhoj' At His Residence On Maha Ashtami-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hosted a 'Kanya bhoj' at his residence in Bhopal on Thursday. The feast for little girls was organised by him on the occasion of Maha Ashtami during Chaitra Navratri.

At his residence, Chouhan, along with his wife Sadhna Singh and family members, welcomed young girls and performed the rituals, which included aarti, tika, and flower offerings.

In a video message shared on X, Chouhan emphasized the spiritual and cultural significance of the occasion. He said, “sahi artho mein betiyo mein hi devi nivas karti hai, agar devi maa ka sakshat roop hai… toh humari betiyan hai…” (“In true meaning, daughters are where the Goddess resides; if the divine mother’s form is real, then it is our daughters…”) and added that honoring daughters is a vital tradition that reflects faith in the divine feminine.

Watch the video below :

He further highlighted the message behind the ritual, stating, “…hum betiyo ko sadah aadar de, samman de… kyuki betiya hai to hi kal hai…” (“…we should always give daughters respect and honour… because only with daughters is there a future…”).

Following the ceremony, the minister personally served the children, adhering to the traditional Kanya Bhoj practice, and shared blessings for their wellbeing.

नवरात्र का पावन अवसर शक्ति की आराधना का अद्भुत उत्सव है। हमारी भारतीय संस्कृति और परंपराओं में बेटियों को साक्षात् देवी का रूप माना गया है।



हम प्रतिवर्ष अपने घर पर कन्या पूजन कर, बेटियों को प्रणाम करते हैं। इस बार भी मुझे और साधना को कन्या पूजन का सौभाग्य मिला।



जब नन्हीं-नन्हीं… pic.twitter.com/VsWGaqoT6j — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 26, 2026

Granddaughter welcome

A few days ago, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family celebrated the joyful arrival of their granddaughter, Ila, at their home.

Overwhelmed with gratitude and surrounded by family love, Kartikey and Amanat expressed how special and emotional the moment was, sharing their heartfelt wishes for Ila’s happiness, prosperity, and blessings as she begins this new chapter in her life.

'Navratri' A Nine Day Festival

Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Goddess in her multiple forms, with Maha Ashtami devoted to Maa Siddhidatri, believed to bestow spiritual fulfillment and blessings. On this day, families across India honor young girls, symbolizing the divine, through Kanya Pujan, and offer them a special meal known as Kanya Bhoj.