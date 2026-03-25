Bhopal News: Dhurandhar's Rakesh Bedi To Perform At 4-Day Art Festival Starting March 26--Check Power-Packed Line-Up

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An art festival is set to take place in Bhopal from March 26 to 29, 2026.

This festival is dedicated to late theatre actor Alok Chatterjee.

It is going to be organised at the Handsworth Auditorium, Ravindra Bhawan from Thursday. This four-day celebration will include many performances with a mix of theatre, music, powerful stories and memorable moments for people of all ages.

'Chakravyuh'

The festival will start on March 26, with a production titled “Chakravyuh", featuring Dr. Nitish Bharadwaj. This performance is described as a Hindi “mahanayak” with storytelling and impactful staging.

'Massage'

On March 27 the spotlight will shift towards a monologue called 'Massage'. This one-man show will feature actor Rakesh Bedi, portraying 24 different characters in a two-hour performance.'

'Ghasiram Kotwal'

The third event, scheduled for March 28, will be “Ghasiram Kotwal”, a famous play, which will be brought to life by veteran actor Sanjay Mishra.

'Ek Mulakaat'

The festival will conclude on March 29, with “Ek Mulakaat”, a romantic play featuring actors Shekhar Suman and Geetika Tyagi.

Described as India’s most loved love story brought to the stage in Hindi, this performance is perfect for anyone who enjoys heartfelt storytelling and emotional depth.

All performances will begin at 7:30 PM each evening.

Tickets for the festival are available on platforms like BookMyShow.

Art lovers should hurry up and book tickets early to ensure they don’t miss this cultural experience.

About Alok Chaterjee

Theatre Actor Alok Chatterjee was a respected director and cultural figure too from Bhopal. He was also the founder of theatre group Ranga Theatre and dedicated much of his life promoting Hindi theatre in India.

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He directed and produced several plays and organised theatre festivals that brought well-known actors and performances to the city.