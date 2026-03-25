Warrior, Yogi & A Mahakal Bhakt: The Many Sides Of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav On His Birthday-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is often seen in the political spotlight. On the occassion of his birthday let’s look at several moments from his public life revealing a different side of the leader

From traditional martial arts and yoga to devotional singing, the chief minister has often surprised people with his diverse skills during public events.

Over time, videos of the chief minister displaying these diverse skills have frequently gone viral on social media, with him participating in different events on various occassions.

Watch the videos below :

Mastering The Stick

During the Rang Panchami Gair procession in Ujjain, Mohan Yadav surprised the crowd by performing traditional weapon stunts. Videos from the event showed him confidently handling sticks and performing martial art-style moves while hundreds of people gathered around to watch and cheer.

He has displayed similar stick-fighting skills on other occasions as well. During a visit to Chitrakoot, he demonstrated traditional stick-fighting techniques. At the ‘Run For Good Health’ event in Ujjain.

Swimming In Shipra

The chief minister has also shown his swimming skills. During a religious visit in Ujjain, he took a holy dip in the Shipra River, where he was also seen swimming in the river.

Warrior Spirit

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav showcased his sword-wielding skills during a programme of the Ladli Behna Yojana in Indore.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav displayed his sword-wielding skills at 'Ladli Behna' event in Indore on 9th November. pic.twitter.com/nfRHdd6HtP — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2024

During the event, he was seen confidently handling a sword and performing traditional moves in front of the gathering. Videos of the moment later circulated widely on social media.

'Mohan' Voice

Another moment showed Yadav singing bhajan among devotees. In videos video, he was seen seated with people around him, singing devotional songs and the gathering joined in.

Yadav singing during the Phaag Mahotsav held at the Vidhan Sabha Mansarovar Auditorium in Bhopal, while leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya and others were seen enjoying the celebration.

#WATCH | Bhopal | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav sings while state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and other leaders dance during the Phaag Mahotsav organized in Vidhan Sabha Mansarovar Auditorium yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JDfviGRJDB — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

Yoga Practice

Videos have often shown Mohan Yadav performing yoga asanas. Ahead of the International Day of Yoga and during several public programmes.

A video also shows him doing Yoga with Ramdev Maharaj.

The chief minister has been seen practising different yoga poses at various events across the state and encouraging people to adopt yoga as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Last but not the least, along with the administrative side, the sporty side, CM is also a divotional person, and seems to be a 'Mahakl Bhakt.'

।।जय श्री महाकाल।।



आज उज्जैन में बाबा महाकाल का विधि-विधान से दर्शन-पूजन कर जगत कल्याण के लिए प्रार्थना की।



देवाधिदेव महादेव की कृपा से हर घर-आँगन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं खुशहाली हो, सबका मंगल एवं कल्याण हो, यही कामना करता हूँ।



इस अवसर पर माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda… pic.twitter.com/OVRTUFHA1Y — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 3, 2024

As, he is often seen worshipping Mahakal temple in Ujjain and taking the name often when he speaks.

हर हर महादेव!



आज सोमवती अमावस्या के पावन अवसर पर महाकालेश्वर मंदिर पहुंचकर सपत्नीक बाबा महाकाल का दर्शन-पूजन किया।



मंदिर में स्थित श्री जूना महाकालेश्वर मंदिर और श्री अनादिकल्पेश्वर मंदिर में भी पूजा अर्चना की तथा प्रदेशवासियों के कल्याण की कामना की। pic.twitter.com/2LmpjGyLJP — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 2, 2024

Several videos of him visiting the temple are on social media. Some videos also include his family along with him.

These moments highlight a side of the Chief Minister that combines tradition, spirituality and fitness. These are the traits that often make his public appearances stand out beyond politics.