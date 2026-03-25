Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates 61st Birthday With Specially-Abled Children, Inaugurates MPT Cafe; Union Minister Shivraj, UP CM Yogi Shower Him With Wishes-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s 61st birthday celebration turned unique when he received greetings not just through words and texts, but sign language, a special song and other beautiful gestures.

Notably, the CM was addressing a special gathering at CM residence on the occasion of his birthday (Wednesday). The gathering included school children and specially-abled children.

All the children wished the CM in their own ways.

VIDEO | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) interacted with specially-abled students on occasion of his birthday at CM residence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/gQ1Z7aKfb8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 25, 2026

First of all, the specially-abled children wished the CM birthday using sign language. This was followed by a special parody song ‘Aaj janamdin hai hamare CM sir ka, Janamdin ki shubhkamnayein’ sung by a girl student .

The CM also received the sacred book of ‘Shiv Mahapuran’ as a gift during the gathering. Later, other children offered him garlands made of colourful paper.

CM inaugurates MPT Café

Following the gathering, the CM also inaugurated the MPT Café Culture House at Polytechnic Square in Bhopal and cut the cake with children, spreading joy.

The students also brought several presents for the CM. In returns, he distributed chocolates and blessings.

PM Modi, Shah and other extend greetings

On the occasion of CM Mohan Yadav’s birthday, prominent personalities, politicians and leaders also extended greetings to him.

Wishing Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Best wishes to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav Ji on his birthday. He is at the forefront of many initiatives aimed at furthering all-round development of Madhya Pradesh. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Best wishes to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav Ji on his birthday. He is at the forefront of many initiatives aimed at furthering all-round development of Madhya Pradesh. Praying for his long and healthy life.@DrMohanYadav51 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2026

Union Minister Amit Shah also took to his official X handle and wrote, “Warm birthday wishes to Dr. Mohan Yadav, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Under the guidance of Narendra Modi and your leadership, the state is reaching new milestones in development and public welfare. May Lord Mahakal bless you with good health and a long life.”

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।

मोदी जी के मार्गदर्शन एवं आपके नेतृत्व में प्रदेश विकास और जनकल्याण के नए आयाम छू रहा है। प्रभु महाकाल आपको उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और दीर्घायु प्रदान करें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 25, 2026

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also wished the CM. He wrote, “Heartfelt birthday greetings to Dr. Mohan Yadav, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a dynamic leader dedicated to public service. Praying to Baba Mahakal to bless you with good health, a long life, and continued success and honor.”

The speaker of 18th Lok Sabha, Om Birla, wrote, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to Dr. Mohan Yadav, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.I pray to God for your good health, long life, and a happy and cheerful life.”

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also wished the CM with a memorable picture and wrote, “Heartfelt and endless birthday wishes to Dr. Mohan Yadav, the dynamic and popular Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Your dedication and firm commitment to the holistic development of the state continue to inspire and energize the people. May you keep leading Madhya Pradesh to new heights with the same resolve. I pray to Baba Mahakal to bless you with good health, a long life, and continued success and honor.”

Union Agriculture Minister and ex-CM of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote, “Warm and heartfelt birthday wishes to Dr. Mohan Yadav, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. I pray to Baba Mahakal for your good health, a long and successful life. Under your able leadership, may Madhya Pradesh continue to progress on the path of development and prosperity, and may happiness and well-being keep growing in the lives of all citizens.”

मध्यप्रदेश के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी को जन्मदिन की आत्मीय बधाई!



बाबा महाकाल से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, सुदीर्घ और यशस्वी जीवन के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूँ।



आपके कुशल नेतृत्व में मध्यप्रदेश निरंतर विकास और उन्नति के पथ पर अग्रसर रहे, सभी नागरिकों के जीवन में… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 25, 2026

With this, the internet has been flooded with birthday wishes for CM Yadav.