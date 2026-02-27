 MP News: African Impala Picture Used In Madhya Pradesh's Calendar? Congress' Divijaya Singh Takes A Jibe At Govt
Congress leader Digvijay Singh criticised the Madhya Pradesh government after an African impala image appeared on the state’s 2026 calendar, saying the animal is not found in India. He urged officials to verify images used in official publications. The issue sparked political debate, with Congress calling it 'laughable' and questioning why native wildlife photos were not used.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, on Friday, took a jibe at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after a picture of an African impala was featured in the state’s calendar of 2026. 

In a social media post addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Singh claimed that the deer shown on the state calendar is not found even in India. He stated that the animal appears to be an ‘Impala,’ a species native to Africa.

He also urged the Chief Minister to carefully verify images used in official state publications. 

The matter came to fore after Singh took to his official social media handle, shared the picture of the calendar showing the impala and captioned it, “Mukhyamantri Mohan Yadav ji, jis hiran ka chitra aapne MP ke calendar par lagaya hai, wo MP mein hi nahin par Bharat mein bhi nahin paaya jaata. Ye Impala hai jo Africa mein paaya jaata hai. Kripya soch-samajh kar MP ke shaasakeeya calendar par chitra lagvaya karein. Jai Siya Ram….(Dear Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the deer whose picture you have placed on the MP calendar is not found in Madhya Pradesh, nor even in India. It is an impala, which is found in Africa. Please think carefully before selecting images for the official Madhya Pradesh government calendar. Jai Siya Ram.)”

article-image

Congress terms is ‘laughable’  

The matter became the ‘talk of the town’ in the political-sphere with Congress terming it as ‘laughable’

Congress said India has so many wildlife species. There are lions and cheetahs whose photos could have been used, but officials seem to bring pictures from somewhere else and put them on the calendar.

article-image

