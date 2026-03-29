MP News: 'Adequate Fuel Supply In State, No Need To Panic,' Says Deputy CM Jagdish Devda In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda visited Jabalpur on Sunday, where he stated that there is no shortage of LPG gas, petrol, or diesel in the state.

"There is a full supply, and availability is also adequate," he added.

He also informed that CM Mohan Yadav is continuously issuing directives to all concerned parties regarding this matter, ensuring public faces no inconvenience.

“We would like to express our gratitude to our esteemed Prime Minister for providing significant relief to the citizens of the country. The excise duty on petrol has been reduced from Rs 13 to Rs 3, and the excise duty on diesel has been reduced from Rs 10 to zero," Devda said.

"We have also been receiving persistent complaints regarding black marketing; consequently, all officials have been directed to conduct inspections wherever such hoarding is suspected,” he added.

He said, people also need to be wary of rumour mongers, who tend to spoil the atmosphere. At this time, when the situation in the Gulf countries is prevailing, everyone should maintain restraint and cooperate with the people of the country and the state.

Responding to questions raised by the opposition regarding the recent incident in Chhindwara, the Deputy Chief Minister remarked that these allegations lack any substance and are merely baseless rhetoric.

While it is the opposition's prerogative to raise questions, having been out of power for a prolonged period, they have become disoriented and are consequently resorting to such statements.

Commenting on the statement made by Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Krishna Tankha regarding the West Bengal elections, he noted that this represents his personal opinion.

However, "I believe that in this election, the Trinamool Congress will be completely wiped out, and the Bharatiya Janata Party will emerge victorious." The law is taking its course, and appropriate action is being taken on a continuous basis.