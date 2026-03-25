MP News: RTO Constable Caught Taking ₹4,500 Bribe In Jabalpur | Representational Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police caught an RTO constable and another person for taking bribe of Rs 4,500 in Bargi of Jabalpur district on Wednesday, said police.

The Jabalpur RTO Rinku Sharma was also present at the spot when the RTO constable was caught accepting the money. Interestingly, Jabalpur RTO Rinku Sharma is the wife of Sagar Lokayukta SP Yogeshwar Sharma.

As soon as the trap team executed the trap, the officials, office staff and other people who had come for work ran away. In a few minutes, the whole area became vacant.

Lokayukta police DIG Manoj Singh said complainants were Prashant Jadhav a bus operator and Jai Singh Yadav a driver. Prashant operates 10 vehicles between Jabalpur and other parts of country. They filed the complaint on Wednesday stating that one of the buses driven by Jai Singh heading to Nagpur from Jabalpur was stopped at Bargi by constable Shweta Ahirwar and Mohit Sahu.

They demanded Rs 4,500 to give permission to cross the area.

The complaint was verified and a trap team was formed led by inspector Rahul Gajbhiye. As soon as the amount was handed over to the constable, the team caught them red-handed.