Bhopal News: State’s First Paid Old Age Home Struggles To Find Occupants

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State first paid old age home built by the social justice department and operated by Sewa Bharti is facing several problems. Air conditioners installed in blocks frequently develop snags due to technical issues.

Nearly two months after becoming operational, 30 of the 34 rooms remain vacant. Only five residents are currently staying in four rooms. At the time of its launch, there were expectations that the rooms will be filled within a short span. However, this has not happened, causing concern within the social justice department.

The department even prepared a video of the facility to attract financially sound retired individuals but the outcome has been poor. Retired people who have contacted the facility say the room charges are too high and unaffordable. They also say that it would be easier for them to move in if the charges are around Rs 30,000.

Concerns over construction quality have also emerged with termites sighted in some rooms. The power supply to the facility was disconnected for more than a week after an electricity bill of Rs11 lakh remained unpaid.

After knowing this, social justice department cleared the dues. The power supply remained disrupted for at least half an hour. Sewa Bharti treasurer Raj Narayan Agnihotri said he wanted the paid old age home project to succeed and urged people to avail its facilities.