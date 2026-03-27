Bhopal News: Woman Hangs Self In Bathroom, No Suicide Note Recovered | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself in a bathroom in Misrod on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from the scene, said police on Friday.

According to police officials, the deceased has been identified as Sonu Gupta, a native of Runaha village in Berasia tehsil. She was living with her husband, Kesari Mal, in a rented house near the CRPF Camp No. 2 in Bangrasia. Her husband works at a hotel while their two children live in their native village.

Police station incharge Ratan Singh Parihar stated that Kesari Mal returned home from work on Wednesday night and the couple had dinner before going to sleep. On Thursday morning, when he woke up, he found his wife missing from the room.

After searching, he reached the bathroom outside the house, which was locked from the inside. After breaking open the door, he found his wife hanging. TI Parihar further said that police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.