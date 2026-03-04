MP News: Fed Up Of Sons’ Alcohol Addiction, Mother Hangs Herself To Death In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly hanged herself to death after getting fed up of her son's drinking habits in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night under the limits of Kajlikheda Police Station. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Pushpa Bai, a resident of Bairagarh Chichli village in Sehore district. She lived with her family, which includes her husband, two sons and a daughter. All three of her children are married.

Sub-Inspector Shivendra Mishra said that both of Pushpa Bai’s sons were addicted to alcohol. Due to their drinking habits, they frequently created disturbances at home. Police said that whenever Pushpa Bai tried to advise or counsel them about their behaviour, arguments often broke out in the house.

Family members told the police that the woman was deeply upset and mentally distressed because of the repeated quarrels and disturbances caused by her sons’ drinking.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Holika Dahan programme had been organised near the family’s house on Tuesday night, where Pushpa Bai was also present for some time. Later in the evening, her sons and daughters-in-law went to the house of a maternal aunt who lives nearby in the village.

Police said that during this time Pushpa Bai went inside the house. She allegedly made a noose using a towel and hanged herself from a pipe inside the house.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

When the family members returned home, they found her hanging and immediately informed the police. A police team soon reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

No suicide note was found from the spot. However, based on the statements of family members and initial inquiry, police suspect that the woman took the extreme step because she was troubled by the frequent disturbances and arguments at home caused by her sons’ alcohol addiction. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.