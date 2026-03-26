MP News: 77 Crore 'Ram Dhan' Deposited In 'Ram Naam Bank' In Chhatarpur During Navratri

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 77.28 crore ‘Ram Naam’ have been deposited in a 'Ram Naam Bank' in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

The initiative is being run by the Hindu Utsav Samiti and has drawn participation from devotees across different regions.

Read more about the initiative

Under this initiative, devotees write the name of Lord Ram repeatedly in books and submit them to the Ram Naam Bank as a spiritual offering, which is referred to as “Ram Dhan.”

The committee provides books and pens for writing the holy name, and once the books are filled, they are deposited and recorded just like a bank deposit. Devotees also receive a certificate acknowledging their contribution.

One of the notable contributions came from Jagdish Prasad Mishra, a resident of Mahoba. On Wednesday, ahead of Ram Navami, he deposited 2.22 crore Ram names in the Ram Naam Bank.

Mishra arrived with his wife to submit the books containing the written names. He said that after retiring in 2013, he began writing the name of Lord Ram with the blessings of Hanuman. Since then, he has written around 3.28 crore Ram names.

At present, the Ram Naam Bank has 328 account holders who are actively writing and depositing Ram Naam.

The unique initiative began in January 2022 in Chhatarpur after the COVID period. It was launched in the presence of several saints and religious leaders, and since then it has continued to attract a growing number of participants.

Devotees from districts like Datia, Panna, Damoh and Tikamgarh have taken part. People from Delhi and even Nepal have also contributed by submitting books filled with Ram Naam.

During the event, committee president Pawan Mishra honoured Jagdish Mishra by presenting him with a traditional scarf and giving him a certificate for depositing Ram Dhan.

Organisers say the Ram Naam writing initiative is helping strengthen faith while also spreading a message of devotion, unity and positive values in society.