MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Angareshwar Mahadev Temple In Ujjain, Reviews Ghat Work On Shipra River-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Ujjain on Thursday and offered prayers at the Angareshwar Mahadev Temple.

The temple is located on the banks of the Shipra River. He was accompanied by his wife during the visit.

After the visit, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also shared posts on the social media platform X about his visit. In the post, he mentioned that he visited the Angareshwar Mahadev Temple with his wife and prayed for the well-being of the state. He also shared information about inspecting the construction work along the Shipra River and the steps being taken to improve facilities for devotees for Simhastha 2028.

A video of the visit has also surfaced on social media showing the Chief Minister and his wife performing prayers at the temple in Ujjain.

Watch the video below :

नमो देवादिदेवाय महादेवाय ते नमः।

त्र्यम्बकाय नमस्तुभ्यं त्रिशूलवरधारिणे।।



आज उज्जैन में शिप्रा नदी के तट पर स्थित श्री अंगारेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में धर्मपत्नी के साथ दर्शन-पूजन कर सबके लिए सुख, समृद्धि और शांति की मंगलकामना की।



हर-हर महादेव! pic.twitter.com/WPCCJrdJCL — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 26, 2026

During his visit, Yadav also inspected the construction work of new ghats and a bridge being built along the banks of the Shipra River.

Officials present at the site briefed him about the progress of the development work. He gave instructions to ensure better facilities for visitors and pilgrims coming to the area.

He directed officials to build facility houses every 200 meters along the riverbank so that devotees and visitors can use basic amenities easily.

He also instructed that stairs and access paths should be built every 500 meters to make it easier for people to reach the ghats safely.

आज प्रातः उज्जैन में श्री अंगारेश्वर महादेव के दर्शन के उपरांत शिप्रा नदी के तट पर बन रहे नवीन घाटों और पुल का निरीक्षण किया।



अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि हर 200 मीटर की दूरी पर सुविधा घर बनाए जाएं। हर 500 मीटर की दूरी पर सीढ़ियों व अन्य पहुंच मार्ग की व्यवस्था भी सुनिश्चित हो।… pic.twitter.com/gaZ9Hi14eV — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 26, 2026

According to the officials, the bridge will connect the Angareshwar Mahadev Temple with the Siddhavat Temple.

The new route will also help manage the movement of devotees during the large religious gathering of Simhastha Kumbh Mela held in Ujjain.

Yadav's 61st birthday with kids

Mohan Yadav celebrated his 61st birthday on March 25 with school children and specially abled children in Bhopal.

VIDEO | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) interacted with specially-abled students on occasion of his birthday at CM residence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/gQ1Z7aKfb8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 25, 2026

The specially abled children wished Yadav using sign language.