MP News: 60-Year-Old Tribal Farmer Beaten To Death In Chhatarpur Ahead Of Daughter’s Wedding | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old tribal farmer was beaten to death with sticks in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, as reported on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening when the accused attacked the farmer on a road outside the village.

The deceased, Shyam Adivasi, was a resident of Jhingri village, Panchayat Jhingri, Post Gorakhpur, under Bhagwa police station.

He was allegedly attacked by Pushpendra Singh, also known as Raja (Thakur), from the neighboring village Bhatpura. Around 4 - 5 pm, the accused stopped Shyam Adivasi and beat him mercilessly with sticks, leaving him severely injured and covered in blood.

Upon learning about the incident, family members first took the injured farmer to Bhagwa police station and then he was referred to Badamalhara Hospital and later to Chhatarpur District Hospital. Doctors declared him dead late at night.

The entire incident was reportedly witnessed by the victim’s 10 - 12-year-old nephew, Rohit Adivasi, who is considered an important eyewitness in the case.

The tragedy struck the family at a particularly heartbreaking time. Shyam Adivasi had one son and two daughters.

His elder daughter Ramdevi is already married, while his younger daughter Neha’s engagement (God Bharai) was scheduled for March 27, and her wedding for April 25.

Preparations for the wedding were ongoing, and relatives from Nayagaon, Tikamgarh district were expected for the celebrations. However, the family was plunged into grief before the ceremonies could take place.

According to SI Khuman Singh of Bhagwa police station, a case has been registered against the accused. The post-mortem of the body is being conducted, and the police are actively investigating the matter.