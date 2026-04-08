MP News: 6-Year-Old Drowns In Open Pit Filled With Dirty Water At Bageshwar Dham | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A heartbreaking incident occurred on Wednesday at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, where a 6-year-old boy drowned in an open pit filled with dirty water.

The child was identified as Divyansh Sharma, son of Praveen Kumar, resident of Rewari, Haryana.

Divyansh had come with his family to Bageshwar Dham because he was sick and they wanted to perform a traditional ritual to cure him.

Around 12 pm, while playing near a roadside eatery, he accidentally fell into a nearby open pit filled with dirty water. At that time, his family did not notice that he had fallen in.

After some time, when the boy was not seen, the family started looking for him. Nearby people also helped in the search.

During the search, the child’s body was found submerged in the pit behind the eatery.

The family and local people quickly pulled him out and took him to the District Hospital in Chhatarpur. Doctors examined him and declared him dead.

After receiving the news, the hospital police station started investigating the case. The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident happened because of negligence and because the pit was left open and unsafe.

This tragic incident once again shows the serious problem of open pits and unsafe places in the area.

Local people said that pits near eateries and public places have been left open for a long time, but no action has been taken by the responsible authorities.

This accident exposes the carelessness of the administration and those responsible. If such dangerous pits had been covered or made safe in time, the life of this innocent child could possibly have been saved.