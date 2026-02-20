 MP News: 49 Held After Stone Pelting On Durga Temple In Sihora, 20 Under Interrogation; Police Tighten Security
Tension persists in Sihora after a stone-pelting incident during a Durga temple aarti. Police detained 49 people and are questioning others, with heavy deployment in Azad Chowk. CCTV and drone surveillance are underway. Protests followed, with vandalism reported. Authorities urged peace, while officials said the situation is controlled and investigations continue.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 49 Held After Stone Pelting On Durga Temple In Sihora, 20 Under Interrogation; Police Tighten Security | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tension continues in Sihora area of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after a stone-pelting incident and communal clash during a Durga temple aarti on Thursday night.

Police have so far detained 49 people from the Muslim side, while more than 20 others are being questioned. The administration has made it clear that no one involved in the violence will be spared.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the Azad Chowk area. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police are personally monitoring the situation. 

As Ramzan has begun and it is also Friday (Jumma), the administration is maintaining extra vigilance. 

Despite tension, the scheduled aarti was performed at the Durga Temple, with temple members praying for peace. Some members of the Muslim community were escorted to the mosque for offering namaz.

Meanwhile, some Hindu group members sat on the roads and recited the Hanuman Chalisa, demanding strict action and even bulldozer action against the accused.

Police check CCTV

The administration has started scanning CCTV footage to identify those involved in the violence. Drone cameras are also being used for surveillance. 

Police are investigating how stones were allegedly collected on the roof of Madina Masjid Ahle Sunnat. 

Officials said that if any illegal encroachment or unlawful activity is found, bulldozer action cannot be ruled out.

On Friday, members of Hindu organisations carried out a march to the Sihora police station and recited Hanuman Chalisa there. 

After submitting a memorandum to the SP, tensions briefly flared when members of the Muslim community also gathered nearby. 

Police quickly intervened and dispersed the crowd. During the unrest, some roadside fruit stalls belonging to members of the Muslim community were overturned and vandalised.

Local councillor Khan from the Muslim side condemned the incident, saying violence from both sides was wrong. He appealed for peace and requested that innocent people not be falsely implicated. 

He claimed that several detained individuals were innocent and urged for a fair investigation. He also said that if stones were pre-collected on the mosque roof, authorities should conduct a proper and impartial probe.

Reports said that during the night, 20 - 30 motorcycles, 4 - 5 cars, and a mazar were vandalised. 

The councillor stated that both temples and mazars are equally important and called for maintaining communal harmony. He appealed to local MLA and MPs to intervene and help resolve the matter.

Additional SP Suryakant said the situation is under control and strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours. 

He added that some miscreants attempted to disturb peace again by vandalising shops and they are being identified. VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders have demanded strict action against the accused.

The administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace and avoid spreading misleading messages on social media. 

While the situation is currently under control, heavy police deployment remains in place and a detailed investigation is ongoing.

