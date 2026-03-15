MP News: 4 JNKVV Scholars Bag ‘Young Scientist Awards’ For Agri Research In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four researchers from Jabalpur’s Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya recently received the 41st Young Scientist Award in various categories of agriculture research.

The researchers were feted during a programme organized by the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) in Bhopal recently, an official said on Sunday.

The scholars secured several top honors across various categories, while competing against a massive pool of over 700 research papers submitted from across the country.

Shalini Chaturvedi (agricultural engineering) secured the first prize of Rs 25,000 in the ‘Farm Machinery and Power’ category.

She conducted her PhD research under the guidance of Dr Atul Kumar Srivastava.

Muskan Jain (MTech, Post-Harvest and Food Engineering) won the second prize of Rs 20,000 for her research conducted under the direction of Dr Preeti Jain.

Dr. Ayushi Soni (Genetics and Plant Breeding) bagged the third prize of Rs15,000 for her research under the supervision of Dr Stuti Sharma. Dr Nishi Mishra (Biotechnology) also secured a third prize for her research work guided by Dr Sharad Tiwari.