MP News: 36 Rajasthan Police Recruits Expelled For Circulating Fake AI Pics, Videos At Gwalior Police Training School | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 36 police recruits from Rajasthan undergoing training at the Police Training School (PTS) in Tigra in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior were expelled.

It was found out that they were involved in spreading allegedly fake AI-generated videos and photos on social media.

According to officials, the recruits had circulated videos and images claiming that poor-quality food was being served at the training centre.

The content was shared in WhatsApp groups and on social media. Slowly, this created rumours and complaints about the facilities at the training centre.

Later on, an internal inquiry revealed that the videos and photos were allegedly created using artificial intelligence.

Also, those did not accurately reflect the actual situation at the training institute.

Authorities said the recruits attempted to create unrest and tarnish the image of the training centre.

Detailed investigation ordered

After the matter reached the police headquarters in Bhopal, Additional Director General of Police (Training) Raja Babu Singh ordered a detailed investigation.

Based on the findings of the probe, strict action was taken against the recruits found responsible.

Officials said that the 36 recruits who were involved in the incident have been removed from the training programme at PTS Gwalior and sent back to Rajasthan.

ADGP Raja Babu Singh confirmed the action and stated that only the recruits found guilty have been expelled, while the training of other recruits at the centre will continue as usual.

Police authorities said the step was taken to maintain discipline and prevent the spread of misinformation about the training institution.