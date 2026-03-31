MP News: 26-Year-Old Lover Caught While Eloping, Beaten To Death By Girlfriend's Family In Shivpuri

MP News: 26-Year-Old Lover Beaten To Death By Girlfriend's Family In Shivpuri While Attempting To Elope |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old was beaten to death by his lover's family after he attempted to elope with his girlfriend in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri on Sunday.

According to reports, 26-year-old Arjun Pal, a resident of Negma village within the Rannod police station area, was involved in a romantic relationship with a 20-year-old woman from Kolaras town.

Honour killing?

Both families were aware of the affair; however, due to the couple belonging to different social communities, the young woman's relatives opposed the marriage.

Sources indicate that, despite her family's knowledge of the relationship, the young woman remained adamant about marrying Arjun.

Couple plans to run away

Consequently, her relatives arranged her marriage to someone else. The young woman informed Arjun of this development over the phone, and the couple devised a plan to run away from home together.

Acting on this plan, Arjun arrived at her residence to take her away. It is worth noting that the young woman and her family lived in a house situated on a farm in the Chandoria locality, located right alongside the highway.

According to information received, Arjun Pal's cousin (his paternal aunt's son), Kalla Pal, lived at a farmhouse in Kolaras and worked as a sharecropper. Arjun arrived in Kolaras late in the evening and sought Kalla's assistance in helping the young woman elope.

Around 1:00 AM, the two men positioned themselves near the highway—adjacent to the young woman's house and the farm—at the spot where she was scheduled to meet them.

Thrashed to death over love affair

However, the young woman's relatives caught wind of the plan. Instead of the young woman, her relatives arrived at the highway and apprehended both Arjun and Kalla.

While Kalla was slapped and threatened with death, he managed to flee the scene; Arjun, however, was captured by the relatives and dragged back to their house.

There, he was held captive and subjected to a brutal beating. Arjun succumbed to his injuries resulting from this assault. Subsequently, the relatives disposed of Arjun's body by dumping it into a drain located approximately 100 metres away from the farm.

According to reports, villagers discovered an unidentified body on Monday morning. Following this, the Kolaras police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and identified the deceased as Arjun.

Case filed against family

It is reported that earlier in the morning, the girl's grandfather had visited the police station and reported an assault involving Arjun.

Regarding this matter, Kolaras Station House Officer (SHO) Gabbar Singh Gurjar stated that, based on a complaint filed by Kalla Pal, an FIR has been registered under sections related to murder.

The police have currently registered the FIR against the girl's father, her grandfather, and three unidentified individuals.