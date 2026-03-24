MP News: 25-Year-Old Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In Shivpuri; Case Filed

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Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman has filed a rape complaint against a man for allegedly sexually assaulting her on the promise of marriage in Shivpuri on Tuesday.

Police at Dehat Police Station Shivpuri registered a case against Ashif Khan following the woman’s complaint. The victim alleged that the accused raped her several times after promising to marry her.

According to the complaint, the woman said she first became friends with Ashif Khan over the phone. During their conversations, the accused developed a relationship with her and promised to marry her. She alleged that he later sexually assaulted her multiple times after gaining her trust with the promise of marriage.

The woman later came to know that Ashif Khan had fixed his marriage with another woman. After learning this, she went to the police station and filed a complaint.

The victim also alleged that when she opposed this and questioned him, Ashif Khan and his mother Anjum Khan assaulted her and threatened her.

After the incident came to light, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal also reached the police station. They protested outside the station, accused the man of “love jihad,” and demanded strict and immediate action against the accused.

Vikas Yadav said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections, including rape, based on the complaint filed by the woman. He said the police have started an investigation into the matter and teams are searching for the accused. He added that the accused will be arrested soon and sent to jail after legal action.