 MP News: 25-Year-Old Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In Shivpuri; Case Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 25-Year-Old Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In Shivpuri; Case Filed

MP News: 25-Year-Old Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In Shivpuri; Case Filed

A 25-year-old woman in Shivpuri accused Ashif Khan of raping her on the promise of marriage. Police at Dehat Police Station Shivpuri registered a case, also naming his mother Anjum Khan for assault. Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal demanded strict action.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman has filed a rape complaint against a man for allegedly sexually assaulting her on the promise of marriage in Shivpuri on Tuesday.

Police at Dehat Police Station Shivpuri registered a case against Ashif Khan following the woman’s complaint. The victim alleged that the accused raped her several times after promising to marry her.

According to the complaint, the woman said she first became friends with Ashif Khan over the phone. During their conversations, the accused developed a relationship with her and promised to marry her. She alleged that he later sexually assaulted her multiple times after gaining her trust with the promise of marriage.

The woman later came to know that Ashif Khan had fixed his marriage with another woman. After learning this, she went to the police station and filed a complaint.

The victim also alleged that when she opposed this and questioned him, Ashif Khan and his mother Anjum Khan assaulted her and threatened her.

Read Also
MP News: Pregnant Woman Leaves Husband, Lives With Lover In Gwalior; HC Says 'It’s Her Choice'
article-image

After the incident came to light, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal also reached the police station. They protested outside the station, accused the man of “love jihad,” and demanded strict and immediate action against the accused.

Read Also
MP News: Two Youth Critical After Head-On Collision Of Bikes In Chhatarpur
article-image

Vikas Yadav said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections, including rape, based on the complaint filed by the woman. He said the police have started an investigation into the matter and teams are searching for the accused. He added that the accused will be arrested soon and sent to jail after legal action.

Follow us on