MP News: 25-Acre Bageshwar Dham Cancer Hospital Project Kicks Off In Chhatarpur; Aims To Provide Affordable Treatment | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of a major cancer hospital at Bageshwar Dham has officially begun on Friday, in line with the vision of Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

The foundation stone for the hospital was laid in 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Essar Group Director Prashant Ruia has now taken responsibility for building the hospital.

On Friday, he visited Bageshwar Dham with his team, offered prayers at Balaji temple, and took blessings before the start of construction work.

So far, the boundary wall of the hospital has been almost completed. A boundary of around 3 kilometers has been built to mark the hospital area.

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After performing traditional rituals and worshipping 5 girls, the construction work formally began with Vedic chants.

The cancer hospital and research center is being built under the supervision of Bageshwar Dham Jan Seva Samiti.

The project aims to provide relief to poor and needy cancer patients not only from the region but from across the state and country.

Officials said the main structure of the hospital is expected to be completed within 18 to 20 months.

Secretary Rajendra Mishra stated that the decision to build the hospital was taken after seeing the rising number of cancer patients.

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25-acre campus to include multiple facilities

The Essar Group has assured efforts to complete the project within the given timeline.

The hospital is expected to become a major support system for poor patients by providing modern and affordable treatment facilities. It will also contribute to the social and economic development of the region.

The 25-acre campus will include residential facilities for staff, a dharamshala for patients’ families, a bio park, and a botanical garden.

A gaushala will also be built within the premises. In addition, a solar park will be set up to provide power to the hospital.

During the event, along with Ruia’s team, Shringari Maharaj, saints, and KJS Cement Director Pawan Ahluwalia were also present.