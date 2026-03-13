 MP News: Bageshwar Dham Hosts Hanuman Chalisa Havan; 2 Lakh Devotees Join Online, 30k Attend In Person
The fourth Hanuman Chalisa Havan was organised at Bageshwar Dham on Thursday, with nearly 2 lakh devotees joining online and over 30,000 attending in person. The ritual, based on the 40 verses of the Hanuman Chalisa, aims to revive the tradition of havan in homes and spread positive energy. The next havan will be held on April 20.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 13, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Shri Hanuman Chalisa Havan was organised at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Thursday. 

The fourth edition of the special ritual witnessed participation from around 2 lakh devotees who joined online, while more than 30k devotees were physically present at the Dham premises.

This was the fourth Hanuman Chalisa Havan organised at the religious site. The series of havans began in December 2025, and the latest ceremony was held on March 12. 

The ritual was performed following special procedures based on the 40 verses of the Hanuman Chalisa.

FP Photo

The main aim of the havan is to revive the tradition of yajna and havan in every household, as per Sanatan traditions, and to make people aware of the proper method of performing the ritual.

During the event, devotees offered ahuti (sacred offerings) with faith and devotion, praying for the removal of negative energy and the spread of positive energy in their homes and families.

Bageshwar Maharaj said that the online Hanuman Chalisa Havan helps connect devotees from across the country and abroad, encouraging them to perform havan rituals in their own homes.

The fifth Hanuman Chalisa Havan will be organised at Bageshwar Dham on April 20, where a large number of devotees are expected to participate again.

article-image

