MP News: 22-Year-Old Married Woman Kidnapped, Raped For 2 Days In Datia; FIR Registered

Bhopal News: Minor Raped By Mom’s Live-In-Partner, Gets Pregnant | Representative Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Another rape case was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, where a 22-year-old married woman was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted for two days.

According to information, the crime was reported from a village under the Chirula Police Station area and the accused was identified as Bunty alias Sanjeev Ahirwar, a resident of the same village.

Police have registered a case in the matter and launched a search for the accused.

According to the complaint, the woman had left her home to go to market. Near Dagrai Road outside the village, the accused allegedly stopped her and offered to drop her in Datia.

He then forcibly made her sit on his motorcycle. When she resisted, he allegedly threatened to kill her and turned the bike towards Jhansi.

The accused reportedly took her to the Jhansi bus stand and then boarded a bus to Guna.

Around 9:30 pm, he allegedly took her to a hotel in Guna, assaulted her and raped her against her will.

The woman alleged that he threatened to defame her and kill her family if she told anyone about the incident.

Later, the woman managed to escape from a bus without informing the accused and returned to Datia, where she met her family.

Due to fear and threats, she initially did not reveal the full details of the incident. However, the accused later allegedly met her again in the locality, abused her and pressured her to remain silent.

After continuous fear and mental harassment, the woman gathered courage and informed her brother and parents about the incident.

On Wednesday night, she went with her family to Chirula Police Station and filed a complaint.

Police have registered a case against Sanjeev Ahirwar on charges of rape, assault, abuse and criminal intimidation.

Station In-Charge Nitin Bhargava said efforts are being made to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The investigation is ongoing.