MP News: 2 Gwalior Men Acquitted In MDMA Case After Substance Found To Be Urea; Served 7 Months In Jail |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur has acquitted two accused in the MDMA drug trafficking case on Wednesday, after the substance was found to be Urea.

The two had spent nearly seven months in jail.

The case dates back to September 6, 2022, when the Murar police, acting in the vicinity of the Lal Tipara area, arrested a total of eight individuals, including Mohit Tiwari.

At the time, the police had claimed that this was Gwalior’s first major MDMA trafficking case, and the accused were portrayed as drug traffickers.

However, the case took a new turn when the seized substance was subjected to forensic analysis.

The investigation was conducted in two separate laboratories, and both reports conclusively established that the substance in question was not MDMA, but urea - a substance that does not fall under the category of narcotics in any way.

Counsel, appearing on behalf of the accused, argued in court that since the seized material was not drugs, the charges levelled against them under the NDPS Act were entirely baseless.

On this ground, the accused filed a Criminal Revision Petition in the High Court on May 10, 2024, challenging the charges framed against them by the NDPS Court.

After considering the arguments presented by all parties and reviewing the forensic reports, the High Court discharged Mohit Tiwari and one other accused.

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Additionally, the remaining accused individuals have been released on bail by the High Court.

However, in connection with the same case, a separate FIR has been registered against one accused, Hridayesh, following the recovery of a country-made pistol from his possession; the trial for this specific charge is currently ongoing in the Magistrate Court.

Meanwhile, the case about drug trafficking against the remaining accused individuals will continue for the time being.