MP News: Two Men Get 31 Years In Jail For Drug Trafficking | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special NDPS court in Jawad sentenced two men involved in interstate drug trafficking to 31 years of imprisonment each and imposed a fine of Rs 3.25 lakh on both.

Special Judge Vinod Kumar Patidar delivered the verdict on Friday, terming it one of the strictest punishments in the region against narcotics smuggling.

The case dates back to November 21, 2022, when a private company truck was intercepted near the Nayagaon toll plaza. Upon inspection, officials recovered 4,109 kg of poppy husk from 206 sacks and 5.1kg of opium from a green bag.

The remaining 375 sacks were filled with salt, allegedly used to conceal the contraband being transported to Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Rajmal aka Raju (40) and Bherulal Bhil (28), residents of Kapasan tehsil in Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan, were found guilty under Sections 8(C)/18(B) and 8(C)/15(C) of the NDPS Act. The court ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

Special Public Prosecutor Sushil Airan proved the charges through eight witnesses. The court observed that the massive seizure posed a serious threat to youth and warranted maximum punishment.