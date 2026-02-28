 MP News: Two Men Get 31 Years In Jail For Drug Trafficking
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Two Men Get 31 Years In Jail For Drug Trafficking

MP News: Two Men Get 31 Years In Jail For Drug Trafficking

The case dates back to November 21, 2022, when a private company truck was intercepted near the Nayagaon toll plaza. Upon inspection, officials recovered 4,109 kg of poppy husk from 206 sacks and 5.1kg of opium from a green bag. The remaining 375 sacks were filled with salt, allegedly used to conceal the contraband being transported to Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Two Men Get 31 Years In Jail For Drug Trafficking | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special NDPS court in Jawad sentenced two men involved in interstate drug trafficking to 31 years of imprisonment each and imposed a fine of Rs 3.25 lakh on both. 

Special Judge Vinod Kumar Patidar delivered the verdict on Friday, terming it one of the strictest punishments in the region against narcotics smuggling.

The case dates back to November 21, 2022, when a private company truck was intercepted near the Nayagaon toll plaza. Upon inspection, officials recovered 4,109 kg of poppy husk from 206 sacks and 5.1kg of opium from a green bag.

The remaining 375 sacks were filled with salt, allegedly used to conceal the contraband being transported to Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

FPJ Shorts
Bhandup Shocker: Three Minor Boys Allegedly Murder Classmate, Dump Body In Vihar Lake Over 'Bullying' Dispute
Bhandup Shocker: Three Minor Boys Allegedly Murder Classmate, Dump Body In Vihar Lake Over 'Bullying' Dispute
Chaos At Mumbai Airport After Dubai, Bahrain Flight Cancellations, Passengers Stranded Due To Middle East Tensions - VIDEO
Chaos At Mumbai Airport After Dubai, Bahrain Flight Cancellations, Passengers Stranded Due To Middle East Tensions - VIDEO
Ranji Trophy: Sachin Tendulkar Hails J&K’s Rise ‘From Being An Enabler Of Champions, To Becoming Champions Themselves’
Ranji Trophy: Sachin Tendulkar Hails J&K’s Rise ‘From Being An Enabler Of Champions, To Becoming Champions Themselves’
US-Iran-Israel War: Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu Stranded At Dubai International Airport Amid Shutdown, Says 'It Is Terrifying'
US-Iran-Israel War: Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu Stranded At Dubai International Airport Amid Shutdown, Says 'It Is Terrifying'

Rajmal aka Raju (40) and Bherulal Bhil (28), residents of Kapasan tehsil in Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan, were found guilty under Sections 8(C)/18(B) and 8(C)/15(C) of the NDPS Act. The court ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

Special Public Prosecutor Sushil Airan proved the charges through eight witnesses. The court observed that the massive seizure posed a serious threat to youth and warranted maximum punishment.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Ahead Of Holi, 28k Buses Set To Go Off-Road From March 2 In The State Amid Protest...
article-image

Follow us on