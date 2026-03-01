MP News: 1991 Batch IFS Officer Subhranjan Sen Appointed State's New Head Of Forest Force |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Subhranjan Sen has been appointed as the new Head of Forest Force (HoFF) of Madhya Pradesh.

Sen belongs to the 1991 batch of the IFS and is currently serving as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife.

He has been chosen over two senior officers - 1989 batch officer HU Khan and 1990 batch officer Bibhash Thakur - making him the first choice of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The post fell vacant after former Head of Forest Force V.N. Ambade retired on February 28.

A week before his retirement, the Forest Department had prepared a panel of 3 names - Khan, Thakur and Sen - and sent it to the Chief Minister for approval.

A meeting for the selection was also held earlier under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anurag Jain.

Traditionally, the senior-most officer in the department is appointed as the Head of Forest Force.

Based on seniority, the Managing Director of the Forest Development Corporation, HU Khan, and PCCF Research and Extension, Bibhash Thakur were next in line.

However, in a rare move, the government appointed their junior, Subhranjan Sen, to the top post.

With Sen’s appointment, changes in postings are expected. Bibhash Thakur may be shifted from his current position and could be sent on deputation to the Minor Forest Produce Federation or the Forest Development Corporation.

According to seniority, 1992 batch IFS officer Samita Rajoura may be appointed as the new Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife).

She is currently serving as the Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh State Minor Forest Produce Federation and is said to be interested in working in the wildlife wing.

Meanwhile, Archana Shukla, Managing Director of the State Forest Development Corporation and Special PCCF, has been promoted to the rank of PCCF.