MP News: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Jumping Into Chambal River In Bhind; Had Left Home Saying She Had Some Work

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl died after jumping into the Chambal River in Bhind on Tuesday.

She left home in the morning saying she had some work. People present at the spot immediately informed the police.

The incident took place in the Phoop police station area of Bhind district. The incident took place at the Barhi Bridge over the river.

After receiving information, police teams from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

The body was recovered by Phoop police and sent to Bhind for post-mortem. UP Police also found the student’s bag near the riverbank. The reason behind the suicide is still unknown.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti, daughter of Ashok Cain, a resident of Chandanpura, Bhind.

On Tuesday morning, she left home saying she had some work. Later, she reached the Barhi Bridge.

According to eyewitnesses, the student suddenly jumped into the river after reaching the bridge. People present at the spot immediately informed the police.

A joint team of Phoop police and UP police reached the location and began the rescue. After some time, the police recovered the girl’s body from the river.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

During the rescue, UP Police found a bag near the riverbank that contained documents related to the student, which helped in confirming her identity.

So far, the police have not found any clear reason for the incident. They are checking the student’s mobile phone, social media accounts, and family situation.

Police said the investigation will move forward once the post-mortem report is received.