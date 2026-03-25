 MP News: 17-Year-Old Stripped Naked, Beaten With Sticks By Friends Over Money Dispute In Jabalpur-- Disturbing Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 17-Year-Old Stripped Naked, Beaten With Sticks By Friends Over Money Dispute In Jabalpur-- Disturbing Visuals Surface

MP News: 17-Year-Old Stripped Naked, Beaten With Sticks By Friends Over Money Dispute In Jabalpur-- Disturbing Visuals Surface

A 17-year-old youth in Jabalpur was stripped naked and beaten by three friends over a money dispute. In a video shared on social media, the attackers forced him to perform degrading acts. The victim filed a complaint, and police have arrested all three accused. Authorities have promised strict legal action.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old youth was stripped naked and brutally beaten by his friends over a money dispute in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The attackers forced him to hit his own face with a slipper and put mud on his head. The entire incident was recorded and shared on social media.

In the video, the three friends were seen beating him while he was shouting in pain and pleading for mercy. Also, him sitting and slapping himself with a slipper, while friends say, "maarte reh."

The attackers recorded the entire incident and shared the video on social media.

Watch the video below :

The victim approach police, who arrested all three accused.

The accused — Keshu, Rajesh alias Rakku, and Raghav — called the victim to the area, insulted him, and forced him to hit his own face with a slipper. They also made him put mud on his head, humiliating him further.

The victim, deeply distressed after seeing the video and being mocked online, approached the police along with his family and filed a formal complaint.

Police investigation revealed that the victim and the accused were friends and had previously been involved in theft-related incidents. The dispute over sharing money from a recent theft reportedly led to this pre-planned act of humiliation.

Read Also
MP News: 22-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Maheshwar, Taken To Hospital On Motorcycle As No Ambulance At...
article-image

Authorities acted quickly. Additional SP Suryakant Sharma confirmed that all three accused have been arrested and are in police custody. They are being interrogated to learn more about the previous theft and whether others were involved.

Officials stated that strict legal action will be taken against the accused to prevent such incidents in the future.

Read Also
MP News: 25-Year-Old Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In Shivpuri; Case Filed
article-image

This case highlights the misuse of social media to publicly humiliate victims, especially minors.

Police have emphasised that such acts will not be tolerated, and swift action has been taken to ensure justice is delivered and to send a strong message against such behavior.

Follow us on