MP: Newcomers Take To Innovative Digital Campaign Tactics

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party has unveiled its list of 144 candidates for the upcoming elections, with 39 of them being first-time contenders. To gain insight into how these newcomers are approaching the electoral race, Free Press reached out to a few of them.

Excerpts

Soon embark on a Ram Yatra

Vikram Mastal, Budhni, said, “I initiated my campaign five months ago, and I am overwhelmed by the tremendous public support I’ve received. My team and I are focussing on extensive door-to-door canvassing. During Dussehra, I will don the attire of Lord Hanuman and will burn the symbol of negativity away. We are also planning to embark on a Ram Yatra. Additionally, we are maintaining a strong presence on social media, sharing video footage and timely updates of our campaign.”

Reaching out to senior citizens

Neeraj Sharma, Surkhi, said, “Over the past two months, I’ve been diligently campaigning, and we are now entering the final phases of our outreach. The entire Surkhi constituency stands united in this election with me. I’m visiting homes of senior citizens as well as senior party leaders as part of our campaign strategy, and we are also maintaining an active presence on social media, consistently posting videos to showcase our campaign’s progress.”

Share insight on WhatsApp groups

Rajan Mandloi, Barwani, said, “I will officially begin my campaign today, following the inauguration of our party office. Up to this point, we haven’t conducted any door-to-door campaigning but will soon start it; our activities have primarily revolved around party meetings and engaging with the local community. We also have our WhatsApp groups where we share our insights with the local workers and the people of the constituency.”

Campaign updates on social media

Manoj Shukla, Narela, said, “I engage in one-on-one conversations with the people as a core part of my campaign strategy. You won't see me displaying party flags or using traditional election materials during my outreach; instead, I opt for a personal approach, going door-to-door and directly seeking people’s support. Each day, I make it a point to visit both temples and mosques, and emphasize on peace and unity among the community. To keep my supporters informed, I regularly share updates of my daily campaign activities on my official social media handles.”

Read Also Bhopal: Mother Of Two Jumps Into Well With Children After Quarrel With Husband

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)