Bhopal: Mother Of Two Jumps Into Well With Children After Quarrel With Husband

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mother of two allegedly committed suicide, by jumping into a well along with her two minor children after her husband did not allow her to go to her parents' home in Raisen district, in Sunwaha village, the police said on Wednesday.

Sultanganj police station in-charge Shyamraj Singh Rajput said, the bodies of Manisha Ahirwar (32), her 9-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter were found floating in the well located on the family farmland on Tuesday.

After the fight, the woman left her husband's home for the farmland but did not return till late evening.

During a search, bodies of the woman and her children were found floating in the well, the police said. A case has been registered in this connection.

The woman's husband, Raghuraj Ahirwar, told reporters his wife took the extreme step after he denied her permission to go to her parents' home.

Ahirwar said his wife returned from her parents' home' just three days back and insisted on going there again.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

