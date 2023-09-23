MP: NCC Rank Ceremony Organised In Springdales Senior Secondary School

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The NCC rank ceremony was held at Springdales Senior Secondary School on Friday. Subedar Mohar Singh of NCC 13 battalion of MP was the chief guest, and director of the school Ashish Charteejee, principal Mona Chatterjee, general manager Sonal Sokhi and vice-principal Lakhsmi Palohia were present at the function. Cadet Prem Soni was given the rank of Sergeant. Aibhav Agarwal and Sanidhya Mishra got Corporal (CPL) rank.

Similarly, Anshuman Chatterjee and Aryaman Chouhan were given the ranks of Lance Corporal (LCPL). The chief guest said when he had been in the Jat Regiment, he won the trophy thrice in athletics. Ashish Chatterjee said NCC is the biggest of all organized programmes in the world.