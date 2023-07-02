MP: National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Campaign Organized In Shahdol

Representative Photo

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication campaign was set in motion on July 2 in Damoh. Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Ajay Tandon inaugurated the campaign.

On this occasion, the speech given by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and state chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan was screened. Ayushman cards were also distributed to the beneficiaries during the programme.

MLA Ajay Tandon said that Ayushman card is meant for providing free-of-cost treatment to the beneficiaries upto Rs 5 lakh. Now people wouldnot remain deprived of treatment due to lack of funds. Zila Panchayat CEO Ajay Srivastava said that every individual knows about the Ayushman card scheme, under which, free treatment up to Rs5 lakh is provided to the beneficiaries.

He added that PM Modi has launched the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Campaign, through which, cards will be made for the person suffering from sickle cell anaemia under this scheme. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Sangeeta Trivedi said that a target was given to make ten lakh Ayushman cards in Damoh district, out of which about seven lakh people have been registered.

If you go to the hospital where Ayushman scheme is implemented through this card, then that person will be treated free of cost. According to the policy of the government, a family will be given free treatment up to Rs five lakh in a year. She went on to say that more than 3.58 crore Ayushman cards have been made in Madhya Pradesh.

On the occasion, MLA Ajay Tandon, collector of Damoh, Mayank Agarwal, CEO of Zilapanchayat Ajay Srivastava and other public representatives as well as beneficiaries were present.