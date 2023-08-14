MP: National Flag Making Competition Ends At Phoolchandra Jain Monument Public School

Ghuwara (Madhya Pradesh): National Flag making competition was held in both the schools of Phoolchandra Jain Monument group in Ghuwara in Chhatarpur district on Saturday, official sources said. In the competition, more than 250 students took part.

At the programme held on premises of the school, the students prepared Tricolours and even presented them. The programme was also aimed at ingraining the feeling of patriotism among the school kids.

After the program concluded, the group-wise jury evaluated the students individually. School authorities told the media that the prize distribution function would be held on Monday.

The co-manager of the organisation, Aman Akrant Jain, told the media that when the entire country was busy celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the school is making efforts to involve every student in the festival and become conscious citizens of the country.

