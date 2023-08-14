 MP: National Flag Making Competition Ends At Phoolchandra Jain Monument Public School
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: National Flag Making Competition Ends At Phoolchandra Jain Monument Public School

MP: National Flag Making Competition Ends At Phoolchandra Jain Monument Public School

At the programme held on premises of the school, the students prepared Tricolours and even presented them.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
article-image

Ghuwara (Madhya Pradesh): National Flag making competition was held in both the schools of Phoolchandra Jain Monument group in Ghuwara in Chhatarpur district on Saturday, official sources said. In the competition, more than 250 students took part.

At the programme held on premises of the school, the students prepared Tricolours and even presented them. The programme was also aimed at ingraining the feeling of patriotism among the school kids. 

Read Also
Opposition Damaged Dignity Of Parliament: MP Gupta
article-image

After the program concluded, the group-wise jury evaluated the students individually. School authorities told the media that the prize distribution function would be held on Monday.

The co-manager of the organisation, Aman Akrant Jain, told the media that when the entire country was busy celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the school is making efforts to involve every student in the festival and become conscious citizens of the country.

Read Also
Bhopal: AIIMS Strives To Put Emphasis On Eye Care Of Children
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bundelkhand Vikas Sena Stages Sit-In, Demands Road Repair

Bundelkhand Vikas Sena Stages Sit-In, Demands Road Repair

MP: Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan Gains Pace, Bike Rally Held

MP: Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan Gains Pace, Bike Rally Held

MP: Tehsildar Gets Heart Attack After Tiranga Yatra, Dies On Way To Hospital

MP: Tehsildar Gets Heart Attack After Tiranga Yatra, Dies On Way To Hospital

MP: National Flag Making Competition Ends At Phoolchandra Jain Monument Public School

MP: National Flag Making Competition Ends At Phoolchandra Jain Monument Public School

Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Drowns In Water-Filled Mine In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Drowns In Water-Filled Mine In Satna