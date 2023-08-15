MP: Nath Hoist Tricolour At PCC Office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Today we are celebrating this Independence Day because lakhs of freedom fighters have laid their lives for the nation, said state Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath after hoisting the national flag at the State Congress office here on Tuesday.

Hundreds of Congressmen gathered at the PCC office and celebrated the I-Day programme.

Nath also gave his message to the citizens and Congressmen of the state. Nath said in his message that the great men of the country had a dream that the common man of India should be happy. People belonging to every society, caste, religion, region, language and culture in the country lived in harmony with each other. May India scale up progress and achieve the highest position in the world.

Nath, saluting the martyred soldiers in the entire freedom movement of the country, extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on Independence Day.

Nath remembered the contribution of the freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai, Vipin Chandra Pal, Pt. Motilal Nehru, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, Abul Kalam Azad, Babu Jagjivan Ram, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sarojini Naidu, Acharya Kripalani who fought for India’s freedom to defeat a cruel regime by following the path of non-violence.

He also remember revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ramprasad Bismil, Rajguru, Rani Laxmi Bai, Rani Durgavati, Tantya Bhil, Birsa Munda, who sacrificed their lives so that we can breathe the air of freedom.

He also remembered Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He said that the sacrifice of Rajiv Gandhi is exemplary in the new construction of the country.

